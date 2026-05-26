Joseph O'Brien is joining a select group - who have been Juddmonte's most trusted and successful lieutenants in the last five years?

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Joseph O'Brien announced on Monday he has joined forces with leading owner-breeders Juddmonte for the first time.

The multiple Group 1-winning trainer joins a select group, but who has had the most success for the powerhouse operation in Britain and Ireland in the last five years?

5. Harry and Roger Charlton

Harry Charlton's 31 winners from 166 runners for Juddmonte brings together figures from his joint-licence stint with his father Roger and his career out on his own since the start of 2024.

Plenty of winners have emerged from the historic Beckhampton stables in the famous green, pink and white silks, including a Royal Ascot success with Thesis (2022 Britannia Stakes), two Group 3s with Time Lock and the 2024 Gordon Richards Stakes with Okeechobee .

Ralph Beckett wraps his arm around Juddmonte's Bluestocking following her Arc triumph Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

4. Ralph Beckett

Hampshire trainer Beckett's biggest day for Juddmonte does not feature in his British and Irish haul of 44 winners from 210 runners in the last five years.

That honour is reserved for Bluestocking , who built on her Group 1 wins in the Pretty Polly Stakes and the Prix Vermeille to claim European Flat racing's biggest prize of them all in the autumn of 2024, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

It has been far from a one-horse partnership though, as Westover claimed the 2022 Irish Derby and Qirat defied all expectations to cause an almighty shock in last year's Sussex Stakes at odds of 150-1.

3. Ger Lyons

Lyons has been Juddmonte's go-to man in Ireland, winning 45 times from 222 runners in his home country (he is 0-7 with runners in Britain for the operation in the same five-year timeframe).

Babouche was all about speed as a juvenile and has provided the trainer's biggest recent success for Juddmonte, winning the 2024 Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, while there have been other Group winners including Faiyum and Red Letter .

2. Andrew Balding

Balding has had a Classic hero and a Champions Day superstar among his 47 winners from 181 runners for Juddmonte in the last five years.

Chaldean had a fantastic juvenile campaign that concluded with victory in the Dewhurst, and proved he had trained on with a successful return to the Rowley Mile in the 2,000 Guineas in 2023.

The likes of Array and Jonquil have added to the Group-race haul, while Kalpana has been the recent star, winning the past two runnings of the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

She remains in training and gives the Balding-Juddmonte axis plenty to look forward to for the rest of the season, while unbeaten Dante winner Item boasts a leading chance in the Betfred Derby next month too.

John Gosden with Colin Keane and Prince Saud Bin Khalid after Field Of Gold won last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com)

1. John and Thady Gosden

Legacy Link could be Juddmonte's next Classic winner when she runs in Friday week's Betfred Oaks and is the most recent Group winner in the famous colours to be trained by John and Thady Gosden.

The training partnership has provided 55 winners from 184 runners for Juddmonte in Britain and Ireland in the last five years, and there have been plenty of highlights.

Top of the list is Field Of Gold , last season's electric Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner, while Lead Artist also struck in Group 1 company last season when winning the Lockinge.

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