Jockey Gearoid Brouder handed four-year ban after failing dope test at Gowran Park

Jockey Gearoid Brouder has been hit with a four-year ban, with the possibility of the last three years suspended, after it emerged he tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine at Gowran Park on the same day he was hit with a 21-day suspension for preventing the Charles Byrnes-trained Ellaat from running on its merits.

Traces of benzoylecgonine, the cocaine metabolite, were found in a dope test conducted on Brouder at Gowran on May 10 and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board announced on Monday that the rider's licence would be "suspended for four years with the possibility of the final three years suspended subject to conditions".

The ban is set to come into effect on Friday and will mean he is suspended from holding both a jockey's and trainer's licence at the same time, as he is serving a 12-month exclusion from the latter ranks as a result of irregularities arising from stable inspections last September.

Niall Cronin, the IHRB's communications manager, told the Racing Post of Brouder's latest sanction: "It’s a four-year suspension. In 12 months' time he can apply for a suspension of the final three years.

"That would be subject to certain conditions set out by the referrals committee which would include engagement and co-operation with the chief medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh. The full decision of the referrals committee will be issued in the coming days."

Following an inquiry into Ellaat's performance at Gowran, where the 3-1 favourite finished fourth in a 1m6f handicap, the stewards found both Byrnes and Brouder in breach of Rule 212, the running and riding regulation, concluding that they "deliberately or recklessly" caused or permitted a horse to run other than on its merits.

Byrnes was fined €6,000 despite stating he was not happy with the ride by Brouder, and the horse was prevented from running for 90 days. Brouder was slapped with a three-week suspension and ordered to forfeit his riding fee.

The jockey, who has ridden 26 winners in Ireland – 13 under each code – also saddled two winners on the Flat as a trainer. However, he was found in breach of the rules of racing by an IHRB referral committee in December 2022, after it was established he had moved his training operation to an unlicensed premises without notifying the regulator.

He had his training licence withdrawn for 12 months and, while the last six months were suspended and allowed him to reapply for a licence in March, the IHRB has confirmed that he elected not to reapply.

