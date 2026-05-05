Jim Bolger puts €4 million yard on the market as he scales back training operation

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Jim Bolger's legendary training centre has been put up for sale as the iconic breeder and trainer seeks to "tidy up" his interests by consolidating them at his farm in County Carlow.

Glebe House has been an institution of Irish racing since Bolger and his wife Jackie took over in 1982 with nearly 3,000 winners being sent out from the Coolcullen base, including 13 Classic winners and 57 at Group 1 level.

St Jovite, Alexander Goldrun, New Approach, Finsceal Beo, Teofilo, Dawn Approach, Trading Leather and, more recently, 2,000 Guineas winners Poetic Flare and Mac Swiney were just some of the top horses that Bolger prepared from the 150-acre property.

However, it will be the end of an era at Glebe House, which was built in 1760 and is located on the Kilkenny-Carlow border. It has been listed for €4 million as Bolger continues the process of consolidating his interests to his farm in Rathvilly. He sold his Redmondstown Stud in County Wexford last year.

Bolger has also scaled back his training operation in recent years. However, he is still represented on the track with Teofil finishing runner-up in a bumper at the Punchestown festival last week, while Lan De Ghaire finished third in a six-furlong maiden at the Curragh on Monday.

"I'm tidying up," said Bolger. "We have the mares reduced fairly well now and we'll be down to about 30 for the future. Hopefully I'll be around to train their progeny. I've been scaling back the training substantially for a couple of years. For a long number of years, the majority have been homebred."

Jim Bolger's Glebe House training base in pictures . . .

The outside of Glebe House, Jim Bolger's training base Credit: Jordan Auctioneers

The staff accomodation at Glebe House Credit: Jordan Auctioneers

The drawing room in Glebe House Credit: Jordan Auctioneers

The stables and yard at Glebe House Credit: Jordan Auctioneers

Glebe House's grounds and surroundings Credit: Jordan Auctioneers

The dining room at Glebe House Credit: Jordan Auctioneers

Glebe House is renowned for its elite training facilities. The last champion to be bred and sent out from Coolcullen was Poetic Flare, who produced a sensational display when landing the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot under Kevin Manning in 2021.

He landed the 2,000 Guineas the same year and was the first leg of a memorable double for Bolger, who sent out Mac Swiney to land the Irish equivalent afterwards.

Bolger said: "A number of champion jockeys and international ones have ridden work on the woodchip all-weather and they're all unanimous that it's the best in the world, not just County Kilkenny or Ireland.

"Nobody need be afraid of taking it on. All one needs is the horses. There's great local staff also."

Under Bolger's tutelage at Glebe House, it was not just the careers of champion racehorses that were nurtured. Future training greats Willie Mullins and Aidan O'Brien started out their careers with him, as did jockeys Tony McCoy and Paul Carberry.

Bolger recalls it was Mullins who gave the seal of approval before the trainer bought the training base.

He said: "Willie inspected the topography before we built the stables and gallops and moved the operation from Clonsilla, and gave it the thumbs up.

"He had gone his own way by the time I was building the stables in Coolcullen and he's done all right since!"

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