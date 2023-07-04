Jack Kennedy rides first winner since fifth leg break in January

Jack Kennedy notched his first winner since returning to the saddle after breaking his tibia and fibula in January, as the Gordon Elliott-trained I A Connect landed the beginners chase at Tipperary on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old made his comeback at Cartmel on Sunday, where he took three rides for Gordon Elliott, but it was fourth time lucky as he partnered the McNeill Family-owned eight-year-old to victory by a head.

Kennedy said: "It’s brilliant. He probably wants a bit further than that trip so I sent him on a bit early and all he did was stay. He stuck his neck out and battled."

The Kerry native has endured a luckless run with injuries having broken his leg for the fifth time when Top Bandit fell at Naas on January 8. There were hopes he could return at Cheltenham or Aintree but the premier jumps meetings came too soon.

"I had a good blow out at Cartmel on Sunday," said Kennedy. "I started back riding out about six weeks ago and the leg feels good.

"It was a long road back but I didn’t put myself under any pressure once I wasn’t back for the spring festivals. I gave it a bit more time and I’m looking forward to getting back now."

Kennedy has ridden a phenomenal 36 winners at the highest level over jumps and the rider will be hoping for a clear run on the injury front, with major summer meetings such as the Galway festival on the horizon.

