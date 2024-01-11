Racing Post logo
'I've been very pleased with his progress' - Ferny Hollow a surprise entry for Dublin Racing Festival

Ferny Hollow: the leading Arkle fancy is among the entries for the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown
Ferny Hollow: long-absent star has been given an entry at the Dublin Racing FestivalCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

More than two years since his last public appearance, Ferny Hollow looks set for an imminent return after his name featured among a dozen entries for the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown next month.

The last time we saw the 2020 Champion Bumper winner was when landing the Racing Post Novice Chase during Leopardstown's Christmas festival of 2021, incidentally, the very same card as State Man's first start in Ireland when falling in the opening maiden hurdle, and Facile Vega's successful debut in a bumper.

Ferny Hollow has missed the last two years through injury, but Willie Mullins is hoping to get him back on the track this season and has handed him a speculative entry in the 2m1f Grade 1 alongside stablemates Allaho, Dinoblue and El Fabiolo.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 11 January 2024inIreland

Last updated 18:00, 11 January 2024

