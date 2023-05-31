'I've been taking a lot of penalties and converting most of them' - Patrick Mullins on his incredible run of form

It is Derby week so it may have escaped your attention, but Patrick Mullins is operating at an astonishing 85 per cent strike-rate for Ireland's new jumps season with the record-breaking champion amateur setting a scorching pace at the top of the jump jockeys' table.

Dr Eggman's last-gasp surge to land the bumper at Ballinrobe on Tuesday night was Mullins' 11th winner of the campaign from just 13 rides. He has yet to ride a loser in a hurdle or chase this season, winning on all five of his mounts outside of bumpers.

Mullins is 6-8 so far in bumpers, winning the last three in that sphere including on back-to-back nights at Ballinrobe this week. It is not a record, though, as Dr Machini completed a remarkable eight bumper wins in a row for him back in 2012.