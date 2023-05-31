Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'I've been taking a lot of penalties and converting most of them' - Patrick Mullins on his incredible run of form

Facile Vega: made it 3-3 over hurdles at Leopardstown
Patrick Mullins: operating at an 85 per cent strike-rate this seasonCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It is Derby week so it may have escaped your attention, but Patrick Mullins is operating at an astonishing 85 per cent strike-rate for Ireland's new jumps season with the record-breaking champion amateur setting a scorching pace at the top of the jump jockeys' table.

Dr Eggman's last-gasp surge to land the bumper at Ballinrobe on Tuesday night was Mullins' 11th winner of the campaign from just 13 rides. He has yet to ride a loser in a hurdle or chase this season, winning on all five of his mounts outside of bumpers.

Mullins is 6-8 so far in bumpers, winning the last three in that sphere including on back-to-back nights at Ballinrobe this week. It is not a record, though, as Dr Machini completed a remarkable eight bumper wins in a row for him back in 2012.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 31 May 2023Last updated 18:02, 31 May 2023
icon
more inIreland
more inIreland