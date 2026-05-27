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'I’ve been knocking on the door' - relief for Alan O'Sullivan after his first winner since turning professional

'It was a relief to get the first one'

Alan O'Sullivan: 'I always thought Michael would find a way, because Michael always found a way'
Alan O'Sullivan: “It was a relief to get the first one"Credit: Patrick McCann
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Alan O’Sullivan has not ruled out a tilt at the conditional jockeys' championship after recording his first victory as a professional on Jisco Du Brem at Ballinrobe on Tuesday. 

The 22-year-old rode 20 winners under rules as an amateur, but had to wait for his first winner in the professional ranks after several near-misses since taking out a licence this month.

“It was a relief to get the first one,” he said. “I’ve been knocking on the door since I turned professional. It was nice to do it for Jonathan [Sweeney], who has been a big supporter."

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