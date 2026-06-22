'It's very positive' - Curragh boss happy with take-up of new ticket packages ahead of Irish Derby weekend

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Curragh chief executive Brian Kavanagh is expecting "lovely racing weather" for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival, with the impending heatwave set to relent later in the week, and reports that the festival's new ticket packages are proving popular with punters.

Following 25mm of rain on Friday and a warm weekend, the ground at the Curragh on Monday was yielding on the straight track and yielding, good to yielding on the round course. Met Eireann reports that the temperature on Thursday could reach as high as 31C but the weather is set to cool considerably into the weekend and showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

The extreme heat this week has led to connections of Aventure swerving a clash with Oaks winner Thundering On in Saturday's Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes.

Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is shaping up nicely with Epsom hero Christmas Day and Benvenuto Cellini the two main contenders for Aidan O'Brien, while Derby third James J Braddock is a likely runner for Joseph O'Brien.

Owen Burrows confirmed that Raaheeb is likely to line up, while the supplementary entries are set to be intriguing with Maltese Cross, Bunyola Bay and Zia Zabel all possible.

Kavanagh said: "The forecast is for it to stay dry and get very warm on Wednesday and Thursday and then cool down with some possible showers at the weekend, but it looks like it'll be lovely racing weather and ground.

"It's hard to say until we see what's left in on Tuesday but there's plenty of talk of Raaheeb coming over for Owen Burrows and Ballydoyle have a number of options. If we got Christmas Day and Benvenuto Cellini, it would be great. Thundering On is an exciting runner in the Pretty Polly. She was very impressive at Epsom and it would be very interesting to see her over ten furlongs."

Thundering On: an impressive winner of the Oaks Credit: GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY 0771 257733

The Curragh has offered some new ticket packages for racegoers with a weekend ticket introduced, offering all three days of racing and post‑race entertainment for €70.

While the Curragh has struggled to get crowds near to what Irish Derby day attracted a decade ago, there were positive signs last year when a crowd of 11,200 turned out to see Lambourn land the Derby double. Attendance was up eight per cent on 2024.

Kavanagh said: "Our new weekend ticket is proving popular. We introduced the three-day ticket and a group ticket for groups of eight or more and they're selling quite well. We didn't know when we launched it whether it would be popular but the group sales are proving very positive in particular.

"There's music on Friday and Sunday [The Whistlin Donkeys and The Tumbling Paddies] and we've extended our champagne bar terrace area, which was popular at the Guineas meeting."

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Heatwave travel concerns rule out top French mare Aventure from Thundering On clash at the Curragh

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