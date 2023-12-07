Racing Post logo
'It's the route we went last season so we'll stick to it' - Captain Guinness set to wait for Leopardstown

Captain Guinness ridden by Rachael Blackmore jumping the last fence to win The Bar One Racing Fortria Steeplechase
Captain Guinness makes a winning return in last month's Fortria ChaseCredit: Caroline Norris

Connections of Captain Guinness have elected to swerve Saturday's Tingle Creek in favour of the Grade 1 Paddy's Reward Club Chase at Leopardstown on December 27.

The eight-year-old has been a mainstay in Grade 1 two-mile events in recent seasons and finished runner-up at the highest level on three occasions last term, including in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham where he chased home Energumene.

Jonbon got the better of Captain Guinness by three and three-quarter lengths in the Celebration Chase in April and the duo were set for a rematch this Saturday, but Henry de Bromhead did not declare him on Thursday morning and has decided to wait for Leopardstown.

Conor Fennelly

Published on 7 December 2023 in Ireland

Last updated 17:00, 7 December 2023

