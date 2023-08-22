'It's something we look forward to every year now' - Hurling for Cancer charity match a big hit again

The annual Hurling for Cancer Research match took place in Carlow on Monday evening and it is hoped the charity will be the big winner again from an initiative that has raised more than €1.3 million since it began in 2011.

A collection of Irish sporting icons turned out at Netwatch Cullen Park for the teams assembled by trainer Jim Bolger and former jockey Davy Russell. Champion jump jockey Paul Townend threw the ball in to start the game and Rachael Blackmore served as an umpire.

At half-time Russell's side seemed to be marching to victory after opening a ten-point lead, with Lee Chin and Conor Whelan playing starring roles, but their opponents stormed back after the break with plenty of help from TJ Reid, Kyle Hayes and Padraig Walsh. Bolger's team took victory by 15-13 to 11-11.

A large crowd turned out for the popular event and Russell hailed another successful fundraiser for the charity.

He said: "We're proud of it. It's something we look forward to every year now. A lot of work goes into it and it's all worthwhile when a crowd like that turn up and enjoy themselves. The venue contributes a lot to it as well. Carlow is a mighty spot to have it and all the players really enjoyed it.

"The total is up to €1.3m as of last year and we're adding to it every year, so hopefully this year we can do something similar."

