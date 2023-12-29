It's not just State Man v Impaire Et Passe - which other clashes can we look forward to on a high-class Friday?

All eyes will be on Leopardstown's Grade 1s on the final day of its Christmas meeting, with stars like State Man, Impaire Et Passe, Flooring Porter and Corbetts Cross lining up in south Dublin. However, there is plenty else to enjoy during the post-Christmas wilderness. Here are some races and faces to watch out for . . .

12.35 Leopardstown

Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle, 2m4f

This race has an illustrious roll of honour in the last ten years, including Grade 1 hero Good Land 12 months ago, and some of these could rise to the top.

Ballyburn was impressive in his bumpers last season and was viewed as a Supreme Novices' Hurdle type by Willie Mullins in his Racing Post stable tour, but he suffered a shock defeat on hurdles debut over 2m at Fairyhouse this month.

He steps up in trip and should stay based on his pedigree, but faces a lively opponent in the Barry Connell-trained Apple's Of Bresil .

Highly touted by his trainer in the Racing Post this month, the five-year-old was third in a Navan bumper last month but Connell believes he could be a different proposition over hurdles. He also trained last year's winner Good Land.

Spotlight verdict

With no Firefox to worry about, this looks a golden opportunity for BALLYBURN to go one better than at Fairyhouse.

Ballyburn 12:35 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

1.40 Doncaster

KC Sofas Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase (Listed), 2m4½f

Zambella has been a star in the mares' chasing division and she bids for a history-making hat-trick in Britain's feature contest on Friday.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained eight-year-old has dominated this for the last two years and has won eight Listed contests during her career. She returned with a fine win at Aintree, beating Burrows Diamond by 17 lengths.

However, she faces a stiff challenge in her bid for a three-timer from Limerick Lace . Representing Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell, she ran a huge race when runner-up in the Troytown Chase at Navan last time and gets 2lb from Zambella.

Limerick Lace: a leading contender for Gavin Cromwell at Doncaster Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

She also gets 2lb from Pink Legend , who has finished second and third in the last two runnings of the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. The nine-year-old returned to winning ways in this company at Newbury nine days ago and represents red-hot trainer Venetia Williams, who has been operating at a 34 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Spotlight verdict

Preference is for the progressive Irish-trained six-year-old LIMERICK LACE , who was a fine second in the Troytown last month.

Limerick Lace 13:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

3.25 Leopardstown

Plusvital Flat Race, 2m

This bumper has produced Cheltenham Festival winners Silver Concorde and The Nice Guy in recent years and has attracted another interesting line-up.

Willie Mullins has won two of the last three runnings and saddles three, including Redemption Day , who has not run for 611 days since finishing second to Facile Vega in a Grade 1 bumper at the 2022 Punchestown festival.

Mullins is also represented by Listowel bumper winner Luckinthecity and the Jody Townend-ridden Glowing Account , but the star in the field could be the Gordon Elliott-trained Jalon D'Oudairies .

Regarded by Elliott as a "nice type" in his Racing Post stable tour, the Gigginstown-owned four-year-old stormed to a five-length success at Fairyhouse this month under Harry Swan, who is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Spotlight verdict

Redemption Day's form claims are crystal clear but on this demanding ground preference is for the well-regarded JALON D'OUDAIRIES .

Jalon D'oudairies 15:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Mr H C Swan (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

