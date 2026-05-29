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'It's just frightening the way it's going' - Rising trainer joins chorus of discontent at pre-race vet checks in Ireland
'We can't deal with it every time we go racing'
Stephen Thorne has added his voice to the growing discontent among British and Irish trainers around the pre-race checks carried out by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's (IHRB) veterinary team.
The issue came to a head last weekend when the Danny McLoughlin-trained Magny Cours was said to have been trotted up for 40 minutes before running in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, while Richard Hughes was left frustrated after America Queen was not allowed to participate despite the trainer having x-ray reports to hand.
The Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) has called for an investigation into the conduct of the veterinary team at the Curragh, but the IHRB said it was satisfied that the appropriate veterinary and regulatory processes were followed.
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Published on inIreland
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