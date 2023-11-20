'It's here to stay' - inaugural Navan Racing Festival hailed a resounding success

The inaugural Navan Racing Festival has been hailed a resounding success by the track's manager Aidan McGarry, who said the two-day meeting is here to stay after crowds of over 8,500 attended the new addition to the 2023 Irish racing calendar last weekend.

The Troytown Chase is the highlight of the year at Navan and this year for the first time the best races from two other meetings in November were brought together to host a Saturday fixture on the eve of Troytown day.

Day one of the festival saw household names such as Bob Olinger, Facile Vega and Captain Guinness win, while the feature Troytown Chase went the way of the Gordon Elliott-trained Coko Beach.