'Its hard, driving and sweating' - popular jockey Mark Enright to retire after Curragh rides on Sunday

Galway Plate-winning jockey Mark Enright will retire after his two rides at the Curragh on Sunday.

The hugely popular 31-year-old stressed the daily grind of being a journeyman jockey had got too much and he will sign off on the Denis Hogan-trained Almuhit in the Download The App At Novibet Handicap ().

Before that, though, he will try to win his first Classic on Aspen Grove in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas () for Fozzy Stack.

Speaking about his decision, Enright said: "It's hard, driving around the country, sweating and riding bad horses. I did 8st 11lb on Saturday and I haven't eaten for a few days. I think I had a sandwich coming home from the races the other night. I had a McDonald's earlier in the week, but nothing for a few days.

"I decided it at Christmas and since I made the decision I've just been enjoying it. I've been having great craic and great fun. I have to say I've enjoyed every bit of the last few months. Fozzy has been great, Ger Lyons has been brilliant. Ger put confidence in me that I haven't had for a while."

Clarcam: Galway Plate winner under Mark Enright in 2018 Credit: Patrick McCann

Enright's finest hour arrived in the 2018 Galway Plate when he teamed up with Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown for a shock 33-1 success on Clarcam, but he chose another moment as his career highlight.

He said: "The Galway Plate was brilliant, but I'd say riding in my first Grand National was probably my highlight. I rode Thunder And Roses for Mouse [Morris]. I thought I'd never ride in a Grand National so to do that was special. There have been some great days and some bad days, but I've enjoyed it."

Regarding the future, Enright added: "There are a couple of things in the pipeline and we'll see what happens. I'll continue to ride out for Ger in the mornings. I love it over there; he's a great man."

