'It's fantastic to add to the CV' - German glory for Hotazhell gives Harrington a timely Group 1 boost

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A first Group 1 win in Germany could not have come at a better time for Jessica Harrington as she heads into a busy Galway week with a spring in her step thanks to Hotazhell 's brave performance in the Bayerisches Zuchtrennen on Sunday.

The nose victory at Munich also marked the first top-level success for the stable this season and represented a bounce back for Hotazhell, who had strong form as a juvenile but had been unable to add to his laurels in five starts at three.

He showed signs of life when third in his opening two runs this term, and battled bravely under Shane Foley to deny this year's German 1,000 Guineas heroine Timeforshowcasing.

“It’s fantastic to add that achievement to the CV,” said Harrington. “We thought he was coming back to his best. His first two runs this season showed improvement and he seemed very well at home.

“When you look at his form last season, he took on the best every step of the way. He was third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, fifth in the Eclipse, fourth in the Saratoga Derby and Irish Champion, and mid-division in the Arc – you couldn’t have expected too much more.”

Harrington will be well represented at Galway and explained that it was preparations for the big summer meeting which had kept her at home while Hotazhell was doing the business in Germany.

“I wasn’t there,” she said. “Going away before Galway is not really advisable. It’s a long week up there.”

She added: “Galway is very competitive but we’ve got some nice horses running there. It looks like we're going to get a bit of easier ground, which is good.

“I’m looking forward to a couple of our two-year-olds, who have been waiting for that ease. I think they could run well.”

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