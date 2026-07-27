Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:05 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:05 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland

'It's fantastic to add to the CV' - German glory for Hotazhell gives Harrington a timely Group 1 boost

Hotazhell (right) fends off Timeforshowcasing and Wimbledon Hawkeye
Hotazhell (right) battled bravely to provide Jessica Harrington with a first German Group 1 winCredit: Marc Rühl/Deutscher Galopp
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A first Group 1 win in Germany could not have come at a better time for Jessica Harrington as she heads into a busy Galway week with a spring in her step thanks to Hotazhell's brave performance in the Bayerisches Zuchtrennen on Sunday. 

The nose victory at Munich also marked the first top-level success for the stable this season and represented a bounce back for Hotazhell, who had strong form as a juvenile but had been unable to add to his laurels in five starts at three. 

He showed signs of life when third in his opening two runs this term, and battled bravely under Shane Foley to deny this year's German 1,000 Guineas heroine Timeforshowcasing. 

“It’s fantastic to add that achievement to the CV,” said Harrington. “We thought he was coming back to his best. His first two runs this season showed improvement and he seemed very well at home.

“When you look at his form last season, he took on the best every step of the way. He was third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, fifth in the Eclipse, fourth in the Saratoga Derby and Irish Champion, and mid-division in the Arc – you couldn’t have expected too much more.”

Harrington will be well represented at Galway and explained that it was preparations for the big summer meeting which had kept her at home while Hotazhell was doing the business in Germany.

“I wasn’t there,” she said. “Going away before Galway is not really advisable. It’s a long week up there.” 

She added: “Galway is very competitive but we’ve got some nice horses running there. It looks like we're going to get a bit of easier ground, which is good.  

“I’m looking forward to a couple of our two-year-olds, who have been waiting for that ease. I think they could run well.”

Read more here:

'He's shaping up to be one of our biggest liabilities' - who do the bookmakers fear at Goodwood and Galway this week? 

Joe Tizzard hoping US adventure with leading chaser can end with success in $300,000 American Grand National 

Derby third and fourth given Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup aims as owner eyes remarkable big-race double 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

author image
Reporter

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inIreland
more inBetting offers
more inIreland
more inBetting offers