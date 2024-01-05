Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'It's crazy exciting and a bit nerve-wracking' - trainer Cormac Farrell snaps up Michael Halford's former yard

Cormac Farrell: taking over from previous incumbent Michael Halford
Cormac Farrell: taking over from previous incumbent Michael HalfordCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Cormac Farrell has described his move Copper Beech Stables as "crazy exciting and a bit nerve-wracking" after he relocated from his previous yard in Bunclody to the Kildare establishment which was previously under the ownership of Grade 1-winning trainer Michael Halford.

It was revealed last February that Halford was joining forces with Tracey Collins at Conyngham Lodge on the Curragh, and Farrell has since combined with owner Douglas Taylor to purchase the property.

Farrell has had 23 winners on the track since taking out his licence in 2007, but is perhaps better known for his success in trading horses on the point-to-point scene as well as his work at the breeze-up sales.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 5 January 2024inIreland

Last updated 19:38, 5 January 2024

icon
more inIreland
more inIreland