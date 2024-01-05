'It's crazy exciting and a bit nerve-wracking' - trainer Cormac Farrell snaps up Michael Halford's former yard

Cormac Farrell has described his move Copper Beech Stables as "crazy exciting and a bit nerve-wracking" after he relocated from his previous yard in Bunclody to the Kildare establishment which was previously under the ownership of Grade 1-winning trainer Michael Halford.

It was revealed last February that Halford was joining forces with Tracey Collins at Conyngham Lodge on the Curragh, and Farrell has since combined with owner Douglas Taylor to purchase the property.

Farrell has had 23 winners on the track since taking out his licence in 2007, but is perhaps better known for his success in trading horses on the point-to-point scene as well as his work at the breeze-up sales.