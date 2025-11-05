Racing Post logo
'It's been a long time since we've had something like him' - Irish trainer targets Grade 1 breakthrough with unbeaten chaser

Ol Man Dingle: unbeaten in two starts over fences so far
Ol Man Dingle: unbeaten in two starts over fences so farCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainer Eoin Griffin believes his Kilkenny yard hasn't housed a horse of the quality of Ol Man Dingle "for a long time" as he gears his unbeaten chaser up for a crack at the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse later this month.

As many as 11 of the last 15 Drinmores have been won by either Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott, but Griffin is looking to break that stranglehold with his talented six-year-old, provided the ground does not get too heavy as he does not want to leave his horse's spring in the November mud.

Owned by the Dunglen Racing Syndicate, Ol Man Dingle put himself in contention for top-level success with an impressive victory in a Cork Grade 3 on Sunday, beating the Mullins-trained You Oughta Know, Joseph O'Brien's Nurburgring and the Henry de Bromhead-trained favourite Mossy Fen Park.

