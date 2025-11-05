- More
'It's been a long time since we've had something like him' - Irish trainer targets Grade 1 breakthrough with unbeaten chaser
Trainer Eoin Griffin believes his Kilkenny yard hasn't housed a horse of the quality of Ol Man Dingle "for a long time" as he gears his unbeaten chaser up for a crack at the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse later this month.
As many as 11 of the last 15 Drinmores have been won by either Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott, but Griffin is looking to break that stranglehold with his talented six-year-old, provided the ground does not get too heavy as he does not want to leave his horse's spring in the November mud.
Owned by the Dunglen Racing Syndicate, Ol Man Dingle put himself in contention for top-level success with an impressive victory in a Cork Grade 3 on Sunday, beating the Mullins-trained You Oughta Know, Joseph O'Brien's Nurburgring and the Henry de Bromhead-trained favourite Mossy Fen Park.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- 'He's the real deal' - find out Gavin Cromwell's big Troytown Chase fancy and Keith Donoghue's horse to follow for the season
- 'A Ferrari against Minis!' - Sean Flanagan fizzing with excitement as Marine Nationale gears up for Navan return
- Pat Smullen charity raceday raises more than €350,000 for Cancer Trials Ireland this year
- The five best performances of the 2024-25 jumps season - and where the runners might start off this campaign
- Spillane's Tower to reappear in handicap hurdle with Betfair Chase a possible next step
- 'He's the real deal' - find out Gavin Cromwell's big Troytown Chase fancy and Keith Donoghue's horse to follow for the season
- 'A Ferrari against Minis!' - Sean Flanagan fizzing with excitement as Marine Nationale gears up for Navan return
- Pat Smullen charity raceday raises more than €350,000 for Cancer Trials Ireland this year
- The five best performances of the 2024-25 jumps season - and where the runners might start off this campaign
- Spillane's Tower to reappear in handicap hurdle with Betfair Chase a possible next step