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'It's absolutely wild and incredibly exciting' - ITV racing pundit Kevin Blake in dreamland over his live Derby contender
ITV and Sky Sports Racing pundit Kevin Blake has described the feeling of having a live Derby contender as “absolutely wild” and believes there is loads more to come from James J Braddock, a 14-1 shot with sponsors Betfred for the world’s most famous Classic.
His price for Epsom's contest on June 6 has been tumbling since the Racing Post’s Tom Segal selected him in his ante-post Pricewise column on Tuesday at 25-1, and co-owner Blake is hoping he is on the money.
James J Braddock is one of those rare Derby stories that comes along only every now and again, in that he cost just 40,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.
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Published on inIreland
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- 'It was a savage season' - Darragh O'Keeffe on his jockeys' title near-miss and three horses to follow for the season ahead
- Commonwealth Cup favourite Charles Darwin the headline act for Aidan O'Brien as Royal Ascot clues abound on Naas Trials day
- Nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners: now the most in-form trainer around has an audacious Melbourne Cup plan
- John Gosden plots Sandown or Irish Group 1 as he revs up Ombudsman - but stablemate Field Of Gold may have return delayed
- Jan Brueghel 'nearly died' last year - now Aidan O'Brien is relishing prospect of 'proper race' against Calandagan in Epsom rematch