'It's absolutely wild and incredibly exciting' - ITV racing pundit Kevin Blake in dreamland over his live Derby contender

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ITV and Sky Sports Racing pundit Kevin Blake has described the feeling of having a live Derby contender as “absolutely wild” and believes there is loads more to come from James J Braddock , a 14-1 shot with sponsors Betfred for the world’s most famous Classic.

His price for Epsom's contest on June 6 has been tumbling since the Racing Post’s Tom Segal selected him in his ante-post Pricewise column on Tuesday at 25-1, and co-owner Blake is hoping he is on the money.

James J Braddock is one of those rare Derby stories that comes along only every now and again, in that he cost just 40,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.