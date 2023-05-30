'It’s a massive issue' - more concerns raised as rapeseed oil crops leave horses bleeding and covered in rashes

James McAuley is the latest trainer to voice his concerns over rapeseed oil crops this spring after half his stable broke out in rashes and fell badly out of form.

Point-to-point handler Harley Dunne last month as he was forced to relocate his team of 36 horses and McAuley revealed the detrimental effects it was having on his string at his Dublin yard where a field of the crops is situated adjacent to the gallops and overlooks the stable.

He said: "It’s a massive issue. We were in a bad way with it. We had it just a few yards from the gallop and we literally had to canter by it. It was also overlooking the stables. Some other yards struggling with it have a small bit of it at the end of the gallop but we had it right near the stables.

"We were scoping a few at home where they didn't seem to be bleeding and they were bleeding on the scope so it was definitely affecting them. I had about 30 horses at the time and at least 15 of them broke out in rashes. We couldn’t figure out where they had come from until we spoke to the Irish Equine Centre and found out it was due to the rapeseed oil crop.

"Some of them were badly affected so you definitely wouldn’t have run them regardless, but you wouldn’t have got them into a stable yard at the races anyway. Those who had the rashes were affected the worst."

McAuley, who landed a premier handicap at the Curragh on Friday with Tawaazon, installed a salt therapy machine and thinks this proved crucial in keeping his stable operating.

"We put in a salt therapy unit before the rapeseed season started and it definitely helped us as it clears their lungs. If it wasn’t for that, I’m not sure we'd have got any of our horses to perform," he said. "The yellow crop has gone off and I’d be hoping they would cut it in the next two or three weeks and then hopefully that should be me done with it for four years or so."

According to Farming Life, the area of rapeseed oil grown in Ireland has increased by as much as 44 per cent from 2021 to 2022 and McAuley says it also has a sizeable human effect.

Conor Maxwell: reported the problem when riding work for McAuley Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "It affects staff as well, I know Conor Maxwell rode work for me and he said if he rode three lots passing a field with it then he would have a pounding headache afterwards. There is a wicked smell in the yard, it’s proper strong. The horses were around that 24/7.

"The government were giving subsidies for the crop so something surely has to be done. This is people’s livelihood. We’re not too bad as we mainly train our own horses so if it got very bad, we could stop for two months. But other trainers simply can’t do that."

