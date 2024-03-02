'It's a completely new injury' - luckless Ferny Hollow to miss spring festivals

The talented but injury-prone Ferny Hollow will be sidelined again after another injury setback following his silky-smooth reappearance at Naas last Sunday.

Willie Mullins revealed the spring festivals had been ruled out for the 2020 Weatherbys Champion Bumper winner at Cheltenham, who is unbeaten over hurdles and fences.

Ferny Hollow beat Bob Olinger in his only start over hurdles and made it three from three over fences in a Grade 3 event at Naas last weekend after a break of 791 days, when looking every inch the superstar he appeared to be earlier in his career.

The Cheveley Park-owned gelding was strongly supported into 2-5 favourite at Naas, and cruised clear in the closing stages for a comfortable win by five and a half lengths.

Willie Mullins: "I think he's going to be out for six to eight weeks" Credit: Patrick McCann

It was expected that the Champion Chase at Cheltenham would come too soon for Ferny Hollow, but the spring festivals at Punchestown, Fairyhouse and Aintree might have been on his agenda, all of which he will now miss.

Speaking from Navan on Saturday, Mullins said: "Ferny Hollow picked up another injury and he's going to miss Aintree and Punchestown, I think. You might see him in the Galway Plate, or something like that maybe. I think he's going to be out for six to eight weeks."

Mullins added: "It's a completely new injury. He's just one of those individuals that gives his all and hurts himself when he does. It's unfortunate, but I think we'll have him back for the summer. We could maybe head to France with him or something like that."

Read these next:

'It’s unbelievable' – home team strikes in Morebattle Hurdle as Cracking Rhapsody runs out easy winner for Ewan Whillans

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Mark Bradstock hailed as 'a character and a great person' after death aged 66

John Dance accused of overseeing 'one of the largest frauds perpetrated by an FCA regulated individual'

Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.