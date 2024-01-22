'It's a case of splitting them up' - Willie Mullins planning to unleash some of his top hurdlers in Britain this weekend

Willie Mullins is out to land blows with his prizefighters in Britain this weekend and has teed up last year's festival winners Impaire Et Passe and Lossiemouth as part of his potential armoury at Cheltenham and Doncaster.

Mullins has entered both in the Constitution Hill-less Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham, along with Grade 1-winning mare Gala Marceau , and expects at least one of them to take up the engagement, with a decision coming later in the week.

Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau, the first two home in last season's Triumph Hurdle, are also entered at Doncaster in the Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle, a race Mullins has won with Annie Power and Vroum Vroum Mag in the last decade.