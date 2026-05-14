'It would be a huge way to end a brilliant season' - can the evergreen Home By The Lee do it again, this time in France?

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We won’t get to see the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior this weekend as Willie Mullins has, unsurprisingly, taken him out of the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, but one Cheltenham Festival winner who will be in action at Auteuil on Saturday is the evergreen Home By The Lee.

It has been something of an Indian summer for the 11-year-old who followed his shock 33-1 success in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham with a typically tenacious win in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree’s Grand National meeting.

That brought his career tally to 13 wins from 26 starts, with four of those victories coming at Grade 1 level, and he is seeking more big-race glory this weekend in the French Champion Hurdle – the Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil.