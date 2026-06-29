'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc

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Coolmore supremo John Magnier has hit out at France Galop's plans to allow geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from next year and said it "won't be a real race anymore" if it happens.

Magnier, who along with his Coolmore associates has been a part of the ownership of four previous Arc winners – Montjeu (1999), Hurricane Run (2005), Dylan Thomas (2007) and Found (2016) – is convinced the gloss of Europe's ultimate prize will be taken away if geldings get into it.

The recent globetrotting exploits of Calandagan and Goliath, who have won the last two runnings of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot, heightened the clamour for geldings to be allowed into the Arc and last week board members at France Galop voted to remove restrictions.

The board gave "overwhelming approval" to a proposal from president Guillaume de Saint-Seine to ask the European Pattern Committee for a change in the race conditions to allow geldings into the race. It is a move that Magnier is strongly against.

Daryz: edged out Minnie Hauk in last year's Arc Credit: Anna Kurth (Getty Images)

Speaking at the Curragh on Sunday, Magnier said: "I hope they don’t let the geldings into the Arc. I think most of the purists would be against it.

"There are two sides to every coin but I’m only giving it from the breeding side and from the breed as a whole. The Arc is one of the real races and it won’t be any more if you include geldings.

"My father-in-law [Vincent O’Brien] used to always say that if he was training a yard of geldings the bookmakers would be in worse trouble!"

A statement from the governing body described the move to allow geldings as "a landmark decision which marks a new step in France Galop’s ambition to establish the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as the undisputed global benchmark in Flat racing".

If 2026 is to be the last running of the Arc without geldings, Magnier and the Coolmore team have a great chance of winning it with three of the top four in the betting with Paddy Power.

Last year's winner Daryz is 7-2 favourite with the firm, but next in the betting is the Coolmore-owned filly Minnie Hauk at 8-1 followed by Constitution River and Diamond Necklace at 10-1.

Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Longchamp, October 4)

Paddy Power: 7-2 Daryz, 8 Minnie Hauk, 10 Constitution River, Diamond Necklace, 12 Thundering On, 14 Estrange, 16 bar

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