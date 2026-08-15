Autism In Racing to break new ground in Northern Ireland next year

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Autism in Racing is to break new ground next year when planning to hold its first ever AIR friendly raceday in Northern Ireland.

The organisation will then complete the full house of having staged a raceday in all four UK home nations, when the event takes place at Down Royal on Sunday, April 11 next year.

After small beginnings when staging its first Autism friendly raceday at Doncaster in 2022, AIR has since branched out across Britain into Scotland and Wales including when staging a charity race at Chepstow last year.

Autism in Racing founder Bobby Beevers said: “We are really excited. We’ve had days across the rest of the UK in England, Scotland and Wales, and also Dubai and in the US at Colonial Downs, but next year we are heading to Northern Ireland for the first time. It will mean that Autism in Racing will then cover the whole of the UK which we are happy about.”

The event will be a one-day affair, rather than a permanent sensory room as at some other tracks, and organisers are hoping a Sunday slot will enable more autistic people to attend.

Beevers added: “Down Royal has been very helpful and we are hoping to help people who are neurodiverse and have disabilities. We will be reaching out to groups across Northern Ireland and give them the opportunity to, more than likely, go racing for the first time."

Emma Meehan-McCoy, chief executive at Down Royal racecourse, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Autism in Racing to Down Royal racecourse on Sunday 11th April as part of our ‘Fibrus Family Fun Day.’"

Down Royal: to stage its first Autism-friendly day next year Credit: Patrick McCann

She added: “We are keen to work with Autism in Racing to raise awareness of autism, educate our staff and customers, and create a welcoming environment at Down Royal for autistic children and adults. Our collective aim is to reduce sensory overload from a day at the races, and working with the team at Autism in Racing will allow us to lean on their experience to create a more structured environment."

William Buick , ambassador for Autism in Racing, said: “As a father of an autistic son, Autism in Racing is something very close to my heart. I’m incredibly proud to be an ambassador and to see it reaching Northern Ireland for the first time. Every family should be able to enjoy a day at the races and feel that they belong.”

Another ambassador for the organisation is footballer Paul Mullin, who now plays for Rotherham United, Beevers’ hometown team.

He said: “Having an autistic son, I know how important it is for families to feel welcomed and understood. That’s why I’m so proud to be part of Autism in Racing, and why seeing it come to Northern Ireland for the first time means so much. I hope the day at Down Royal gives families a really special experience.”



Autism in Racing was founded in 2021 through a collaboration between Beevers, Racing Together and the Racecourse Association, and in 2024 became the first annual community partner of Spotlight Sports Group, the parent company of the Racing Post.

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