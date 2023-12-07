Ruby Walsh: the racing industry will start to decline if Ireland's Gambling Regulation Bill is enforced

Legendary rider Ruby Walsh has said the impending Gambling Regulation Bill could signal the "start of the decline for the industry" if a proposed watershed on gambling advertising prevents racing channels from being able to broadcast in Ireland.

Racing TV, which employs Walsh, and Sky Sports Racing have both insisted that the ban, which would run from 5.30am to 9pm, would render their broadcasting services "economically unviable" in Ireland.

The bill has been in the report stage in the Dail, the Irish parliament, since July 12. Amendments arising out of the committee stage are being considered and the final piece of legislation is expected to be finalised in the coming months.

Speaking on an episode of The Stand podcast with Eamon Dunphy , Walsh said: “Everybody is aware of the need to have a Gambling Regulation Bill and a gambling regulator. There’s no doubt that gambling can be a huge problem for people. If you can help one person then, to me, that’s progress, but when you look at the bill and how it’s written, a lot of it is left too grey."

Walsh pointed to racing's "niche" position in the sporting world. “Commercially to show live racing every day as Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing, it does cost money, which is supported and propped up by bookmakers who advertise on those channels. Unfortunately racing doesn’t have the appeal to different brands that golf or soccer does with the huge populations they have watching it," he said.

"Racing is pretty much a niche market and it is intrinsically linked with gambling. Outside of greyhound racing, it’s the only sport I have seen where the odds of the participants are advertised. As much as a purist like me would love to think everybody watches it for the love of the sport, the reality is that a lot of people watch it to use their own judgement and have a bet."

'How do you say the biggest gambling product in the country is fine but every other gambling product isn’t?'

Walsh also noted the anomaly that the National Lottery does not fall under the scope of the legislation as it stands, a point previously made by trainer Barry Connell and broadcaster Ivan Yates.

Walsh said: "To have a bet on a horserace, you have to go into a betting shop or have an account with a bookmaker. Even when you go to a shop till to bet on the lottery, it’s advertised right beside you what the jackpot is. How do you say the biggest gambling product in the country is fine but every other gambling product isn’t?"

The 12-time Irish champion jump jockey also highlighted the wider implications not only for racing but for associated businesses.

"I'm not naive enough to think this bill will shut down Irish racing overnight but it will begin the slow decline," said Walsh. "Most people have spent their lives working with horses and, although they have an incredible work ethic, their skills are not overly transferable. I have a leaving certificate but otherwise my skills are sport and racing primarily, so when that shrinks, everything around it shrinks with it.

"I would say for rural Ireland, not having Irish racing on racing channels will be the start of the decline for the industry and all the jobs that come with it including farriers, vets, feed companies and even back to the likes of hay and straw. It's not just the sport, it's the industry behind the sport that will be forgotten."

Walsh added that the two racing channels have a paywall model that restricts access for the casual viewer.

"I work for Racing TV and it's a subscription channel for over 18s. A huge proportion of the viewers are over 60-65. Both Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing are subscription channels, so you can't just turn it on and stumble across it," he said.

"I know the intention of the government is not to stop showing sports where gambling is advertised but the bill doesn't say that. Most people would agree that we need a gambling regulator and reform is required, but the reform has to be done in the right way."

