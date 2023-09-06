'It will be nice to get close up with the public' - Down Royal on Friday the latest stop on Frankie Dettori's farewell tour

Northern Ireland will play host to the next leg of Frankie Dettori's worldwide retirement tour when the jockey has his first rides at Down Royal on Friday evening.

Fresh from riding in Hungary last Saturday, Dettori is scheduled to partner the Matthew Smith-trained No Thanks in the Ulster Cesarewitch (6.05) before riding Evening's Empire for Eddie and Patrick Harty in a 1m2½f handicap (6.40).

The legendary jockey is no stranger to Northern Ireland given his long association with the late Barney Curley, a Fermanagh native and renowned figure within the industry.