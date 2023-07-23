'It was very emotional, even naming him and entering up' - Kilbeggan winner Toppy's Boy a poignant success for the Corcoran family

A first winner proved extra special for trainer Una Corcoran as her 66-1 scorer carried the name of her father, who had died a week after the horse in question was foaled.

Emotions were running high at Kilbeggan on Friday after Toppy's Boy won the 2m2f maiden hurdle under Phillip Enright, evoking strong memories of a fond figure within the racing industry in Tipperary.

Timothy 'Toppy' Corcoran was immensely popular in point-to-point circles, while also garnering his fair share of success on the track, and Toppy's Boy was the final horse he bred in 2018.

Una Corcoran believed the son of Carlotamix possessed a considerable level of talent from an early stage and bestowed a name on him which deserved to be attached to a smart one.

She said: "The mare foaled only a week before my dad died. It was very emotional, even naming him and entering him up. I was just hoping he could be something.

"This is such a lovely game. My phone was hopping with all the 'well done' messages. It was so nice. It doesn’t happen very often as when you have a nice one you end up selling them before they see a racecourse. I liked this horse, put my dad’s name on him and just wanted to run him."

On top of the poignancy of the occasion. it was also Corcoran's first trip to the winner's enclosure since taking out her trainer's licence.

She said: "From the time I broke him as a two-year-old, I'd always liked him and thought this lad could be anything. I was hoping for a nice run, but I didn’t think he'd win to be honest. Phillip was very good on him.

"He didn’t get a hard race, he came home and ate up that night. I’m thrilled with him and hoping I have a horse I can move forward with."

She added: "People are just so nice. Everyone loved dad, he was such a good man to everyone. He'd have loved this himself. There was a lot of pressure too with the name! I was looking up at him on Friday morning and asking, 'Would you do something today for me?'

"It’s fantastic, and lovely for us as we’re only a small yard. I have three for the track at the minute. I have a couple of nice young horses coming along and they're all homebred. I just tip away with a few as we're farming.

"We’ve a very good gallop here at home that people come and use. It’s a great community around us here in Cashel and we help each other out."

Read these next:

'She could turn out to be a Cup horse next year' - our expert delivers his verdict on a pulsating Irish Oaks

The People's Champion: our series begins with a true legend of the turf and a popular grey

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.