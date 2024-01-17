'It looks the right race for him' - Flooring Porter being aimed at National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham Festival

Gavin Cromwell thinks the demands of the National Hunt Chase will play to the strengths of dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter and hopes he has a massive chance of registering a third festival success this year.

The longest race at Cheltenham was the only novice chase that Flooring Porter was entered in on Tuesday and he is now no bigger than 8-1 for the 3m6f event, and as short as 6-1 with some firms.

Cromwell said: "He stays very well and you'd like to think he'd have a massive chance in the National Hunt Chase. That looks like the right race for him and hopefully it'll work out for him."

Flooring Porter won back-to-back Stayers' Hurdles in 2021 and 2022 and made his chasing debut at Cheltenham in October at the age of eight.

He jumped efficiently there, brushing aside Broadway Boy in decisive fashion, but he has been beaten since at Punchestown and Leopardstown in Graded events.

Cromwell admitted he was a bit disappointed by the way Flooring Porter performed when third behind Grangeclare West in the Grade 1 last month, but does not think the track or the ground played to his strengths there. His form figures at Cheltenham read 1141.

Cromwell said: "I suppose I was a bit disappointed with him over Christmas, if I'm being completely honest, but the ground was very soft and a big galloping track like Leopardstown might not have suited him either. He's not that big. In saying that, I was delighted with the way he jumped.

"He clearly handles Cheltenham and the demands of the track seem to suit him so hopefully he will put up a big show over there again in March."

Although Cromwell is not ruling out a tilt at the Arkle with My Mate Mozzie , the Grand Annual is coming under serious consideration for the eight-year-old who won over the same track and trip as that Cheltenham Festival handicap in October.

The trainer said: "With the mark he has, the Grand Annual is a big option for him, but we'll see. He goes well fresh so I don't think he'll run again between now and Cheltenham."

My Mate Mozzie was last seen chasing home Found A Fifty in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown, where he finished of front of Sharjah and Facile Vega.

My Mate Mozzie is the general 8-1 favourite for the Grand Annual and a 25-1 chance for the Arkle.

National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase (Cheltenham, March 12)

bet365: 6-1 Embassy Gardens, Nick Rockett, 8 Corbetts Cross, Flooring Porter, 9 Stay Away Fay, 10 Grangeclare West, Meetingofthewaters, 12 bar

