'It is kind of surreal' - former jockey set to have his first jumps runner with a live contender in the Kerry National

Many will know Jack Foley from his days as a rider, but he is set to make an immediate splash in the training ranks when he saddles Monbeg Park as his first runner over jumps in the prestigious Kerry National on Wednesday.

Owned by Donnchadh Doyle and formerly trained by his brother Sean, the quality chaser has recently been switched to the care of Carlow native Foley by the renowned point-to-point handlers.

Monbeg Park had a number of positive runs in valuable handicap chases last season and even has the distinction of beating Spillane's Tower in a novice hurdle in 2023. The eight-year-old is a best priced 20-1 for the Listowel showpiece.

Foley got his maiden point-to-point ride for Donnchadh Doyle in 2018 and the owner has been a vital cog in helping him set up his training operation, while also providing the ammunition for such a high-profile start to his training career.

"It is kind of surreal to have your first runner over jumps in the Kerry National,” Foley said. “I'm training six horses at the moment for Donnchadh, five two-year-olds and Monbeg Park. I've known him a long time and he's been such a great support.

“It's fantastic to get the trust from him to train such a highly-rated horse like Monbeg Park. I couldn’t really believe it when a horse as good as him arrived.”

Jack Foley: rode 65 winners over jumps Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Crowned champion conditional rider in 2022, Foley found riding opportunities thin on the ground after returning from an injury and riding out his claim. He chose to leave the scene in November last year.

He said: “I rode a lot of winners for good trainers and owners. Willie Mullins and Susannah and Rich Ricci gave me a lot of support when I was riding. Not long after I turned conditional, Tom Mullins provided me with a double on Morgiana Hurdle weekend at Punchestown and that really threw me onto the map and got me noticed.

“In my third season I got a bad fall and took a long time to heal and come back right and it was just hard to get the rides and the opportunities then. I had gone from going so well to nothing. It was hard to take.”

With his grand-uncle being the late Tom Foley, trainer of the great Danoli, few could be surprised at the direction the 26-year-old has taken since.

“All the family live on the one road at home and there have always been horses in it between racing and showjumping and whatnot. When I stopped riding I was helping with a few breeze-up horses and I suppose I got the training bug from that.

"I got granted my licence in July and I've only had four runners on the Flat, so I suppose it's all happening fairly quickly, but I really enjoy what I'm doing now."

Can Monbeg Park make it a fairytale debut?

“If he ran well in it, it would be superb," said Foley. "He's in super form and as long as the rain stays away we'll be happy. It still hasn’t sunk in that he'll be my first jumps runner lining up in such a prestigious race.”

Read more:

The next Rachael Blackmore? Meet the teenage sensation just out of school and already among Ireland's best ever female Flat riders

'He's a Group 1 horse' - Kirsten Rausing taking aim at Champion Stakes with exciting Ayr winner

Top two-year-olds clash in Group 1s at Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting plus €200,000 Kerry National at Listowel

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.