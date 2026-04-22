'It can take trainers to the next level' - enthusiastic reception for initiative as Philip Rothwell closes in on William Hill series

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Hopes are high that the William Hill Challenge Series, which provides the opportunity for smaller yards, jockeys and stable staff to get a share of €135,000 in prize-money, can continue next term with the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) hailing it as a big success in its inaugural season.

The series reaches its conclusion on Friday evening at Kilbeggan and encompasses 50 races, including maiden hurdles, handicap hurdles, novice and beginners' chases, handicap chases and bumpers at 28 meetings across 13 tracks.

Its primary aim was to give a boost to small and medium-sized yards, so trainers with 50 or more winners in either of the last two seasons – namely Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead and Gavin Cromwell – are not eligible for the bonus prizes, but are permitted to compete in the races.

The overall table will be finalised on Friday evening, but Philip Rothwell is running away with the trainers' league on 117 points, 55 clear of Paul Nolan and a further ten ahead of Oliver McKiernan.

Phillip Enright is two points ahead of Daniel King in the race for the jockeys' prize with Tiernan Power Roche in third, while Rothwell's yard leads the way in the stable staff standings, followed by Gavin Cromwell and Gordon Elliott in second and third.

Phillip Enright: leads the jockeys' standings in series Credit: Patrick McCann

The winning trainer will earn €50,000, the runner-up €25,000 and the third €10,000, with prizes down to tenth place. The top three riders and stable staff will receive €10,000, €5,000 and €2,500 respectively.

IRTA chief executive Feidhlim Cunningham said: "It's been well received in year one and trainers are really aiming horses at these races in the calendar. The prize-money is brilliant. At the moment, 26 points is in the money and it's very achievable when trainers target it.

"It's a huge pot for Philip. It's €50,000 for the winner, which is the equivalent of €732,000 in gross prize-money. It's targeted at the right area and the trainers are getting rightly rewarded for it.

"It's been over 50 races across 13 courses so it's nice to have it as a constant throughout the season and it's great to have the finale at Kilbeggan before Punchestown. The bigger trainers can still run but are not eligible for the bonus side of it. However, the stable-staff still are and it looks like the staff of Gavin [Cromwell] and Gordon [Elliott] will collect a bit of that money."

Given the level of support it has received, Cunningham is hopeful the series can become a permanent feature of the racing calendar.

"Ourselves, the stable staff association and the jockeys' association have worked really well together to get it over the line and we're all really keen for it to continue next season.

"It's a meaningful series and the pots the trainers are winning is great. Paul Nolan will get €25,000 if he finishes second and he said in an interview that's more than he's won in terms of the share of his prize-money this season. It's a big pot to win and that sort of money can take trainers to the next level facilities-wise.

"It goes directly to the trainers, riders and stable staff and it's a very achievable prize. It's a fantastic opportunity and the feedback has been great. It's mainly low-grade handicaps but there's a good mix in terms of handicaps, maidens, rated maidens and bumpers so there's a wide range of horses who can be aimed at it."

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