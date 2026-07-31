Irish Racehorse Trainers Association settles long-running case with former IHRB head of security Chris Gordon

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The Irish Racehorse Trainers Association has reached a settlement with Chris Gordon, the former head of security and investigations at the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, following a long-running defamation case.

Following a 30-day trial in 2020, the High Court established that Gordon had been a victim of an "orchestrated and severe campaign" against his good name by the IRTA and was awarded €300,000. He was also awarded legal costs, estimated to be in excess of €1 million.

He initiated the defamation action against the trainers' body in 2016 after a letter from the IRTA to a senior steward of the IHRB regarding his role in an inspection of the yard of trainer Liz Doyle in 2014 falsely alleged he attempted to entrap the Wexford trainer into an admission of wrongdoing by concocting evidence.

He was also found to have been defamed as a result of an Irish Field interview with the then IRTA chairman Noel Meade the same year, one of the six instances of defamation put to the jury.

The jury found unanimously Gordon had solid grounds for seeking to repair his good name after establishing malice on the part of the IRTA, describing his reputation as impeccable.

A subsequent appeal by the IRTA against the findings was unanimously dismissed by a court of appeal in 2022.

In the court of appeal, Justice Brian Murray noted in his judgement the IRTA had "successfully petitioned Horse Racing Ireland to exert pressure on the Turf Club to restrict Mr Gordon in his duties and prevent him from investigating trainers".

It has been unclear since how the IRTA was going to be able to foot the bill, given it is registered as a company limited by guarantee (CLG), meaning its liability is limited to £5 – in old Irish punts – per member, while it receives an annual percentage of prize-money won by its members for funding.

A receiver was due to be appointed to the organisation this week, but the parties reached a settlement.

Gordon and former deputy head of security and investigations Declan Buckley were made redundant from their roles with the IHRB last year. The pair were set to enter into a workplace relations commission adjudication process with their former employer, but the matter was concluded in February.