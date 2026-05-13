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Irish Grand National winner Soldier In Milan could sport new silks next season as British owner buys into Aintree candidate

Soldier In Milan: showed being progressive is better than experienced, even in a major handicap
Soldier In Milan: impressed in the Irish Grand National last monthCredit: Seb Daly (Sportsfile via Getty)
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Runaway Irish Grand National winner Soldier In Milan could sport new silks next season as prominent owner Caroline Tisdall has bought into the Emmet Mullins-trained chaser, who is among the market leaders for next year's Randox Grand National.

The seven-year-old secured a remarkable success for Mullins and Paul Byrne at Fairyhouse last month when thundering 16 lengths clear in the €500,000 handicap chase, having only made his rules debut 11 months prior.

Mullins elected to forgo a hurdles campaign and it proved a masterstroke as he quickly progressed up the novice chase ranks before blowing apart the Irish National field under Donagh Meyler on his handicap debut off a mark of 142.

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