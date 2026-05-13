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Irish Grand National winner Soldier In Milan could sport new silks next season as British owner buys into Aintree candidate
Runaway Irish Grand National winner Soldier In Milan could sport new silks next season as prominent owner Caroline Tisdall has bought into the Emmet Mullins-trained chaser, who is among the market leaders for next year's Randox Grand National.
The seven-year-old secured a remarkable success for Mullins and Paul Byrne at Fairyhouse last month when thundering 16 lengths clear in the €500,000 handicap chase, having only made his rules debut 11 months prior.
Mullins elected to forgo a hurdles campaign and it proved a masterstroke as he quickly progressed up the novice chase ranks before blowing apart the Irish National field under Donagh Meyler on his handicap debut off a mark of 142.
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Published on inIreland
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- 'It was a savage season' - Darragh O'Keeffe on his jockeys' title near-miss and three horses to follow for the season ahead
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- John Gosden plots Sandown or Irish Group 1 as he revs up Ombudsman - but stablemate Field Of Gold may have return delayed