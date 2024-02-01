Irish entries, runners, field sizes and attendances all down in 2023

Irish racing suffered reductions in key metrics such as entries, runners, field sizes and attendances, new statistics for 2023 reveal.

Horse Racing Ireland has produced its full-year data for last year, with on-course betting, commercial sponsorship and bloodstock sales at public auction all recording healthy increases.

However, total entries fell by 4,196 on 2022 to 68,351, representing a 5.8 per cent decrease, while total runners dropped 3.6 per cent to 33,542 from 34,783, with runners over jumps representing the majority via a 4.4 per cent decline.

Average field sizes dropped 3.6 per cent from 12.09 in 2022 to 11.66 in 2023, while there were 805 new owners introduced to the sport in 2023, 13 fewer than in 2022. The number of owners fell by 1.2 per cent to 4,698 from 4,757.

Reported attendances suffered a marginal decrease from 1.248m in 2022 to 1.236m in 2023.

HRI's chief executive Suzanne Eade said: "Reported attendances in 2023 fell back by just under one per cent, however, it was hugely encouraging that attendances at the major festivals were strong throughout the year.”

HRI chief executive Suzanne Eade: Irish racing and breeding industries remain in a strong position Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Despite total runners and field sizes being down, the number of horses in training grew 2.3 per cent from 10,208 to 10,444.

Some other positives for the industry included public auction bloodstock sales growing by 7.5 per cent from €215.4m in 2022 to €231.5m in 2023.

Total on-course betting, including Tote, rose to €80.5m in 2023, an increase of 5.9 per cent, and bookmaker betting on course increased by the same percentage to €69.8m. That figure comprises €59.9m, up 5.1 per cent, in the betting ring and a turnover of €9.9m in the on-course SP shops, up 11.2 per cent on the previous year.

Total Tote betting saw an increase of 9.6 per cent to €78m. Betting on course with Tote was up by 5.6 per cent to €10.7m, while off-course betting receipts amounted to €102.6m, a slight increase on 2022's figure of €102m.

Total prize-money was up 2.1 per cent to €68.12m and 40.8 per cent more prize-money was won by Irish-trained horses in Britain, amounting to £16.74m, while €10.39m was won in other jurisdictions, which represented a 30.8 per cent increase on the previous year's figure.

Commercial sponsorship rose 8.8 per cent to €6.3m with EBF sponsorship coming in at €2.67m, up 3.1 per cent on 2022.

While the total number of owners fell, the number of syndicates grew four per cent to 858 and the number of companies registered as owners in Ireland is up 3.3 per cent, while owner retention rate experienced a small rise of 1.2 per cent.

Eade added: “These figures more than demonstrate that the Irish racing and breeding industry remains in a strong position despite recent challenges and the cost of living crisis that now extends into its third year.

“Each has posed a particular threat and yet, with the support of government and the industry’s continued ability to attract foreign direct investment, the figures continue to hold up. A rise in the owner retention rate and in the number of horses in training point to a healthy product and will drive employment within the sector."

