Investigation launched into an alleged assault on Jack Kennedy and Sam Ewing in Naas after the Cheltenham Festival

The Gardai have launched an investigation after jockeys Jack Kennedy and Sam Ewing were the victims of an alleged assault in the centre of Naas, County Kildare, in the days after this month's Cheltenham Festival.

Kennedy and Ewing were allegedly attacked by a group of young men in the early hours of Monday, March 18, after they apparently took issue with the pair over their riding performances at the festival.

Both jockeys emerged from Cheltenham with a Grade 1 winner, Kennedy steering 5-4 favourite Teahupoo to a decisive success in the Stayers' Hurdle, while Ewing landed his first festival success with a power-packed ride on 33-1 Stellar Story in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

According to reports, the pair were set upon by a group of men understood to be from the Kildare/Wicklow area. The Gardai are investigating CCTV footage from the area of the attack in an attempt to find the perpetrators.

In a statement, the Gardai said: "Gardai at Naas received a report of an alleged assault incident that occurred at approximately 3.15am on Monday, March 18 on South Main Street in Naas, County Kildare.

"Two males, aged in their 20s, were injured during the incident. No arrests have been made at this time, and inquiries are ongoing. For guidance only, both individuals were advised to seek medical assessment."

Both jockeys have been riding since the alleged assault, with Kennedy partnering four winners over the weekend, including a double at Limerick on Sunday which extended his lead to seven over Paul Townend in the Irish jump jockeys' championship.

