Fairyhouse to inspect before Wednesday's fixture with heavy rain forecast

Wednesday's meeting at Fairyhouse hinges on an inspection at 4pm on Tuesday with heavy rain forecast before the fixture.

Although the course was raceable on Monday, officials are concerned about the amount of rain expected to fall on ground already described as heavy.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "Racing on Wednesday is scheduled to take place on the inside track at Fairyhouse and the ground there is currently heavy.

"We've had 4mm of rain since entries on Thursday and while it is forecast to be a mainly dry day today, the forecast is for up to 20mm of rain through tomorrow.

"If we get anything near to 20mm of rain on top of heavy ground it goes without saying that we will be in trouble for Wednesday. However, we have called an inspection for 4pm tomorrow to assess the situation at that time. The track is currently fit for racing."

The likes of Corbetts Cross and Any Second Now feature in the entries for the feature 3m chase (2.30 ) on the seven-race card.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.