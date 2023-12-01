Impaire Et Passe reappears in high-class Hatton's Grace Hurdle - plus find out the fields for Fairyhouse's other Grade 1s

Leading novice hurdler Impaire Et Passe will make his comeback when he takes on last year's winner Teahupoo in a thrilling running of Fairyhouse's Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle (2.35 ) on Sunday.

The Willie Mullins-trained star is viewed as a leading contender to Constitution Hill in the two-mile hurdling division following a perfect campaign last season, which included an easy victory in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The five-year-old will make his first start in open company in the 2m4f Grade 1, in which he will face four rivals and be ridden by regular jockey Paul Townend.

Teahupoo memorably denied Klassical Dream and Honeysuckle last year and bids for back-to-back Hatton's Grace successes. He is one of two runners in the race for Gordon Elliott, who is also set to be represented by Zanahiyr .

Impaire Et Passe's stablemate Ashroe Diamond , an impressive winner of a course-and-distance Grade 1 at the Irish Grand National meeting, will take her chance, while the field of five is completed by recent Cheltenham winner Buddy One for trainer Paul Gilligan.

Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus is among a field of five for the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase (2.00 ) as he bids for a first top-level success.

His trainer Willie Mullins will also be represented by the high-class Sharjah , who is unbeaten in two chase starts and will be ridden by Townend.

The progressive Letsbeclearaboutit has also been declared for Gavin Cromwell. He was an easy winner at Cork on his last start and will be partnered by Keith Donoghue.

Cromwell and Donoghue also have a leading chance in the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle (1.25 ) with Encanto Bruno , who won at Cheltenham in October.

He faces seven rivals, including the unbeaten An Tobar for Henry de Bromhead, while Elliott is triple-handed with Farren Glory , King Of Kingsfield and What's Up Darling .

Hatton's Grace Hurdle runners and riders

Buddy One Jack Gilligan

Impaire Et Passe Paul Townend

Teahupoo Jack Kennedy

Zanahiyr Jordan Gainford

Ashroe Diamond Patrick Mullins

Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle (2.35 Fairyhouse, December 3)

Coral: 4-7 Impaire Et Passe, 5-2 Teahupoo, 8 Ashroe Diamond, 10 Buddy One, 14 Zanahiyr

