'It's been phenomenal but the time is right' - Grade 1-winning rider Denis O'Regan retires at Navan

Denis O'Regan , the only jockey to have ridden a winner at every track in both Britain and Ireland, has announced his retirement after riding in the opening race at Navan.

The 41-year-old completed the staggering set of 85 racecourses , every current active track, at Hereford earlier this month when steering the Cian Collins-trained Fiveonefive to victory in a novice hurdle.

O'Regan's first winner was aboard All Honey for Francis Flood at Listowel in 2001 and it was the start of a stellar career that included four Cheltenham Festival winners and seven Grade 1s.

Explaining his decision to stop, O'Regan told the Racing Post: "Since I got that winner at Hereford the other day my mojo is gone and the time is right. I'm ready to not be a jockey anymore."

Reflecting on a career which saw him have a spell in Britain as number one stable jockey for northern powerhouse Howard Johnson, O'Regan said: "It's been phenomenal and I've loved it. Even as far back as being an amateur with Francis Flood, I won bumpers on GVA Ireland, Georgies Girl, Aimee's Mark and They Call Me Molly and they turned out to be four very good horses.

"When I turned professional I think my second ride was a winner, on Frank Ennis' Rupununi, so I was very lucky to get such a great start. Then I lost my 7lb claim on Vic Ville for Michael Hourigan before going to Michael Hourigan and onto Noel Meade's yard, where I rode the likes of Nicanor and Harbour Pilot.

"Winning the Galway Plate on Ansar was probably the springboard for everything that happened afterwards."

O'Regan hit the headlines at the 2008 Cheltenham Festival when Tidal Bay won the Arkle and Inglis Drever won his third Stayers' Hurdle . He also celebrated festival victories on Cape Tribulation in the 2012 Pertemps Final and Tully East in the novices' handicap chase five years later.

The seventh and final Grade 1 of O'Regan's career arrived in the 2021 Drinmore Novices' Chase at Fairyhouse on Beacon Edge for Meade.

Another notable win for O'Regan was in the 2008 Becher at Aintree on Black Apalachi and he was second on the same horse in the 2010 Grand National behind Don't Push It

O'Regan said: "I rode some brilliant horses for Howard. Tidal Bay had a funny technique and he was a horse you had to make friends with. He was a serious horse, one of the best I've ever ridden. He was a class horse and unlucky not to win a Gold Cup. I felt I played a big part in his career.

"There was big pressure on me the day Inglis Drever ran in the Stayers Hurdle, but I was after winning the Arkle and my confidence was up. I trusted the horse and it turned out great."

When asked for his own personal highlight, O'Regan replied: "I think my favourite memory was Cape Tribulation winning the Cotswold Chase, the day he beat Imperial Commander."

