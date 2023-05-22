'I'm not sure how we remedy it' - Emmet Mullins left scratching his head at Noble Yeats' Auteuil run

A running-on seventh in was a somewhat underwhelming end to the season for but trainer Emmet Mullins is refusing to take the easy way out in blaming a hard campaign.

Sean Bowen never seemed to be able to get the 2022 Grand National hero in any sort of comfortable rhythm at Auteuil and, passing the stands with a circuit to go, Robert Waley-Cohen's eight-year-old was stone last and clearly not travelling all that kindly, despite the presence of cheekpieces that Mullins had reapplied for the Gold Cup and again at Aintree this year.

In the circumstances, staying on stoutly to finish only three lengths adrift of third-placed Starlet Du Mesnil was a brave effort, although not one reflective of a horse who was clear top-rated of the 18 runners.

"It’s a trait he's shown a lot more this season," said Mullins. "It’s not one we’re enjoying and I’m not sure how we remedy it. He’s finished off his race well again and he was only a length off fourth. He always leaves us on a positive note and it’s frustrating trying to keep him involved."

Noble Yeats got a lot further than on his previous start at Auteuil, when a bad mistake at the second fence led to James Reveley pulling him up last October. But Mullins believes the way he raced on Sunday – and had done at Cheltenham and Aintree on his previous two starts – was far more of a factor than any unfamiliarity with the course.

"He jumped well on the whole and I wouldn’t use that as an excuse," said Mullins. "It’s just frustrating trying to keep him involved in the race and I’m not sure how we’ll go about that next season.

"I’ve no immediate plans and we’ll get him home and let him enjoy his summer."

Emmet Mullins: Will take the summer to decide on a plan for Noble Yeats Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Sean Bowen was also left to reflect on a performance that left more questions than answers.

"I struggled to keep my early position on him," said Bowen. "I started with a very nice position and then I’ve kept losing more and more positions. Then he’s produced a finish as he has done his last three runs.

"It’s very frustrating that I can’t hold my position mid-race, and if I could he’d nearly be winning. But mid-race counts as much as the end of the race."

Noble Yeats became the first seven-year-old to win the Randox Grand National since 1940 when triumphing under Sam Waley-Cohen last year, and also bucked something of a modern trend when improving his official rating by 9lb before Christmas with wins in a Wexford Listed race and a Grade 2 back at Aintree.

He was sent off a 14-1 chance for the Cheltenham Gold Cup but surrendered a handy mid-pack position at halfway to be last at the top of the hill, before rallying past tiring horses to be fourth. Saddled with 11st 11lb in the National, Bowen was again forced to push and shove for most of the last mile, with Noble Yeats coming home strongly to finish fourth.

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.