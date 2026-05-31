'I'm lucky the likes of them came before me' - Siobhan Rutledge joins a unique band of trailblazers

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It has been a whirlwind few days for Siobhan Rutledge after she made history on Thursday by joining Cathy Gannon and Joanna Morgan by becoming the third Irish female Flat jockey to ride out her claim and the first in more than two decades.

She recorded her 95th success aboard the Ross O'Sullivan-trained Stone Bear at Fairyhouse to join the select group of Morgan, who became the first to achieve the feat in the 1970s, and champion apprentice Gannon, who rode out her claim in 2004 before having a successful career in Britain.

"It's unbelievable," she said. "They're trailblazers and I'm lucky the likes of them came before me. It was something I never thought about when I started. When it seemed to be in reach, I really knuckled down and when I was 20 winners off, I started thinking that stranger things have happened."