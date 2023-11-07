'I'm leaning towards running both' - Envoi Allen and Minella Indo could take on Gerri Colombe at Down Royal

Henry de Bromhead could run both Envoi Allen and Minella Indo , who have five Cheltenham Festival wins between them, against Gerri Colombe in the rescheduled Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday.

The first Grade 1 event of the season has been delayed by seven days and conditions at Down Royal look like being significantly better than they would have been last Saturday, so De Bromhead is leaning towards unleashing both of his top staying chasers.

The ground was on Tuesday yielding to soft, soft in places, with 5mm of rain expected to hit the track between Tuesday night and Wednesday, and just showers forecast for the remainder of the week.

Envoi Allen won the race last year under Rachael Blackmore on the way to Ryanair Chase glory at Cheltenham in March, his third festival success following on from his Champion Bumper victory in 2019 and brilliant Ballymore win the following year.

Minella Indo's finest hour arrived in the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup, two years after his Albert Bartlett triumph, and he made a winning reappearance this season in a Grade 3 at Punchestown last month.

Minella Indo: a winner at Punchestown on his reappearance Credit: Patrick McCann

De Bromhead said on Tuesday evening: "At the moment I'd be leaning towards running both of them on Saturday, although there's still plenty of discussions to be had before that happens. But that's the way I'm thinking at the moment.

"The better the ground, the better chance Envoi Allen has, and the weather forecast doesn't look too bad for the next couple of days, so fingers crossed it won't be too testing at Down Royal.

"Minella Indo might run too. He's been in great form since Punchestown and I'm delighted with him.

"Both seem to be very well in themselves so we'll see what happens over the next couple of days."

Cheltenham Gold Cup second favourite Gerri Colombe is very much an intended runner on Saturday, and on Tuesday was 11-10 with sponsor Ladbrokes to begin his campaign on a winning note. He is one of four entries for Gordon Elliott, who also has the option of running Ash Tree Meadow, Conflated and Delta Work.

Elliott also has a strong hand in the Grade 2 racingtv.com/freetrial Chase later on the card (2.55). He is responsible for Fil Dor and Ash Tree Meadow, while Willie Mullins has entered Adamantly Chosen, Bronn and Ha D'or. Feronily, Idas Boy and Visionarian complete the eight entries.

Twenty-four hours later Mullins could unleash a whole host of his stars at Naas, where Gaelic Warrior, Fact To File, Grangeclare West and Nick Rockett have all been entered in the Mongey Communications Beginners Chase (2.35).

The champion trainer also has four entries in the Grade 3 Barberstown Castle Chase (2.00) in Dinoblue, Dysart Dynamo, Saint Roi and Sir Gerhard.

Ladbrokes Champion Chase (2.20 Down Royal, Saturday)

Ladbrokes: 11-10 Gerri Colombe, 100-30 Conflated, 7-2 Minella Indo, 5 Envoi Allen, 9 Delta Work, 12 Ash Tree Meadow

