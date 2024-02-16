Racing Post logo
'I'm feeling good' - Hewick rider Jordan Gainford set to return to action in nick of time before Cheltenham Gold Cup

Jordan Gainford celebrates winning last year's Galway Plate on Hewick
Jordan Gainford celebrates winning the Galway Plate on HewickCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Jordan Gainford, the jockey in possession of the plum ride on King George winner Hewick in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup according to Shark Hanlon, expects to be back in action next week, possibly at Punchestown on Wednesday. 

Gainford was on board Hewick for his famous victories in the American Grand National, Galway Plate and bet365 Gold Cup, but has missed much of the last year through concussions and injuries. 

His latest setback came at Naas in mid-December when he fractured his T5 and T6 vertebrae after being unseated from Derridae in a handicap chase. Gainford missed out on Hewick's remarkable King George success with Gavin Sheehan taking the ride.

David Jennings

Published on 16 February 2024

Last updated 18:00, 16 February 2024

