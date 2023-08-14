'I'm delighted with him' - Kerry National next on the agenda for Gordon Elliott's Galway Plate hero Ash Tree Meadow

Gordon Elliott is eyeing a crack at the Kerry National next month for impressive Galway Plate winner Ash Tree Meadow.

The seven-year-old dominated at Ballybrit from start to finish under 7lb claimer Danny Gilligan, making all the running on the way to a two-and-a-half-length victory over Authorized Art after being well backed into 13-2 before the off.

That victory came off a mark of 145 and the handicapper has reacted by raising him 10lb to a rating of 155.

Hewick attempted the Galway Plate-Kerry National double last year and probably would have completed the feat had he not crashed out at the last when just in front under Jordan Gainford.

Elliott said: "He's come out of Galway in great form and I'm delighted with him. The logical place to go next is the Kerry National at Listowel and I'll train him for that. He's a nice, young progressive horse who will hopefully continue on an upward curve.

"He did it well at Galway and I was really happy with the way he jumped. He got into a great rhythm under Danny and seemed to enjoy himself the whole way."

Elliott won back-to-back runnings of the Kerry National in 2016 and 2017 with Wrath Of Titans and Potters Point, who were both partnered by Lisa O’Neill.

The trainer also issued an upbeat report on stable jockey Jack Kennedy, who missed some rides at Kilbeggan on Saturday and did not ride at Ballinrobe on Monday after he was unseated from Quinta on the turn for home in a maiden hurdle at the former track.

Elliott said: "Jack was just a bit sore but he'll be fine. There isn't a bother on him and he'll be back riding out in a day or two."

The news is not so good for Gilligan. After a double on Gaye Winnie and Fruit Blossom at Downpatrick on Sunday, the 17-year-old was unshipped from Zettabyte in a maiden hurdle and is set for a spell on the sidelines with a fractured shoulder blade.

