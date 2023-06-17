Racing Post logo
'I'm absolutely humbled and amazed' - Sheila Lavery reflects on support she has received after verbal attack

Sheila Lavery: has sent out two big-priced winners in the last fortnight
Sheila Lavery: "It has been a real eye-opener"Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Sheila Lavery, the victim of derogatory remarks about her capabilities as a trainer from Australian Bloodstock's Luke Murrell, has spoken of her immense appreciation for the support she has received since the clip was posted on social media.

In the outburst, Murrell castigated Lavery's ability as a trainer and the main selling point of his sales pitch was that last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up New Energy would improve massively for moving out of the County Meath trainer's stable. 

The clip was deleted and Murrell has since apologised for his comments, stressing that his emotion and excitement in relation to the purchase of New Energy got the better of him. He admitted the language he used in the video was extremely disparaging, untrue, cruel, malicious and hurtful.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 17 June 2023Last updated 17:00, 17 June 2023
