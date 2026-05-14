Illegal betting in pubs 'area of intense focus' for Irish gambling authority as research suggests at least 100 bars offer unlawful services

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) is planning to clamp down on illegal activity and has advised the representative bodies for publicans that "substantial penalties" will apply to premises that are providing gambling services without a licence.

Bookmakers’ industry research probing the extent of illegal gambling in Irish pubs estimates at least 100 of them regularly facilitate in-house bookmaking for major race meetings and Saturday racing, with evidence of services within pubs to operate tills and ticket printers, issue customer receipts and take cash bets during this year's Cheltenham Festival.

The GRAI was created as a result of the Gambling Regulation Bill, which was enacted in Ireland in October 2024, and its chief executive Anne Marie Caulfield has identified illegal betting activity as an "area of intense focus".

The role of the GRAI is to license, supervise and control gambling activity in accordance with the Act. If a person or company is to provide gambling activity as per the Act, they require a business to consumer gambling licence and the GRAI is in the process of introducing its new licensing regime.

“Providing betting activities in Ireland without a betting licence is unlawful," said Caulfield. "Betting activity can only be provided by licensed bookmakers. Accordingly, placing bets on behalf of customers and collecting or distributing any winnings to customers without a gambling licence is strictly illegal, with a potential penalty of up to eight years’ imprisonment."

Anne Marie Caulfield: "Placing bets on behalf of customers and collecting or distributing any winnings to customers without a gambling licence is strictly illegal"

Caulfield noted the authority has already met with the Licensed Vintners Association to emphasise that illegal betting inside pubs will be met with significant penalties.

Caulfield said: "The GRAI has met with the Licensed Vintners Association and the Vintner’s Federation of Ireland to highlight the recent change in legislation, and the substantial potential penalties that apply.

"Both associations are very supportive of the work of the GRAI and have advised their members that this type of activity is illegal under the Gambling Regulation Act 2024, that betting activity can only be provided by licensed bookmakers, and that publicans should not operate as unlicensed bookmakers, nor as betting intermediaries.

"The GRAI’s licensing process is very onerous with a number of important requirements placed on operators before they can be licensed to provide bookmaking services. This ensures consumers have the important protections afforded to them under the law. It also ensures a level playing field for operators. In addition, the sale of alcohol in a bookmaker’s premises is not permitted.

"The GRAI has strong compliance and enforcement functions, and illegal gambling activity is an area of intense focus for the authority.”

A spokesperson for Entain, which has Ladbrokes as part of its operation, said that a "clear pattern" of illegal betting is evident in Ireland.

The spokesperson said: “We are seeing a clear pattern of illegal betting taking place openly in pubs across Ireland, effectively turning them into illegal betting shops. This activity undermines the regulated sector, puts consumers at risk with no safeguards in place, and directly contributes to shop closures, job losses, and lost tax revenue.

"Just as importantly, it damages the integrity of racing by diverting betting away from legitimate operators and the wider racing ecosystem that depends on it.”

Read more here:

Ruby Walsh, Fran Berry and Emmet McNamara co-found new management agency for jockeys

'It would be a huge way to end a brilliant season' - can the evergreen Home By The Lee do it again, this time in France?

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.