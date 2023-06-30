Racing Post logo
IHRB communications chief suggests 'no personal gain' in finance controversy and defends regulator's role

The IHRB headquarters at the Curragh
The IHRB headquarters at the Curragh

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s head of communications and strategy Niall Cronin says the controversy that erupted in Thursday’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing over “grave” financial issues does not appear to involve any personal gain. He has also confirmed that Mazars, the auditing and accounting firm, will be undertaking the pending investigation. 

Cronin, who joined the IHRB’s chief executive Darragh O’Loughlin in the explosive PAC hearing but did not field questions, echoed the suggestion made by Horse Racing Ireland’s chief executive Suzanne Eade during the sitting that there has been no misappropriation of public money. 

Following O’Loughlin’s revelation that financial irregularities of “grave concern” had been identified in the IHRB’s 2022 accounts, he said the regulator’s chief financial officer Donal O’Shea, who had been due to be in front of PAC, was on “voluntary leave” with immediate effect “without prejudice to his position”. 

Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 30 June 2023Last updated 18:51, 30 June 2023
