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Ireland
premium

'I was disgusted' - furious Richard Hughes threatens to boycott Irish racing after Curragh Classic hope pulled by vets

America Queen: Lowther Stakes runner-up and Irish 1,000 Guineas candidate
America Queen: denied a chance of Classic glory at the CurraghCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
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A furious Richard Hughes has threatened to boycott Ireland with his string after his star filly America Queen was stopped from running in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday because of a decision made by an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board vet that left the trainer "disgusted".

America Queen was a late withdrawal from the Classic after she was deemed to be lame when inspected at the track, but Hughes said the same problem surfaced prior to the Nell Gwyn, where she produced the joint-best performance of her career on ratings when going down by a neck to Azleet, and he followed the exact advice of the BHA afterwards to ensure the problem that arose on Sunday wouldn't be an issue.

Hughes provided a full x-ray report of America Queen to the Irish authorities, which proved that she had no hairline fractures and just had a "funny gait", but that did not satisfy the veterinary team on duty at the Curragh. Nor did detailed dialogue from the trainer's own vet. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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