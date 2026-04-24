'I think it would be a pretty cool thing to do' - the deadly duo of Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins nominate their next big mission

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Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins have revealed the next big thing on their bucket list after they teamed up to land the Irish Grand National with runaway winner Soldier In Milan this month.

The deadly duo, widely regarded as one of the shrewdest outfits in the sport, were speaking as part of a major interview which will appear in Sunday’s Racing Post in which they discussed their approach to gambles, why they like trying different things, jockey bashing and the future, among various other fascinating issues.

That future could contain having a crack at the Melbourne Cup after Byrne said he was eager to own a horse with a chance of winning the famous Flemington handicap.

Byrne said: "I would love a go at getting a Melbourne Cup horse, I'd love to aim a horse at that.

"I think it would be a pretty cool thing to do. It would be a brilliant race to target, but it's probably not realistic. As big handicaps go, that's as big as it gets.

He added: "You can't really target a Gold Cup. If a Gold Cup horse comes along then great, but you can't target winning a Gold Cup. You can try to target the big handicaps and there are none bigger than the Melbourne Cup. I've been over at it a few times and loved it so, yeah, I'd love to have a crack at it with something. As I said, it's unrealistic, though."

Mullins said of that audacious aim: "We had one unsuccessful go at it already with a horse Oriental Eagle, who won a Listed race at Limerick, but he just wasn't sound enough after that and never made it over for it."

Reflecting on their famous Fairyhouse triumph with Soldier In Milan, Mullins admitted that he thought the race was over with a circuit to race.

The trainer said: "When he winged the last with a circuit to go, I knew it could be all over. He flew it and Ben Pauling's horse [The Jukebox Kid] halved it. We were jumping and travelling. It was a similar sort of thing with Noble Yeats passing me with a circuit to race at Aintree. He was exactly where I wanted him to be.

"I watched the race on my own in the open stand down by the last fence at Fairyhouse and then disappeared. I came down the steps of the stand, went to the left and I don't know whether it was a gurgle, or a roar, or what it was, but something came out of me that never came out of me before."

Read more from Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday.

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