Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'I realise how lucky I am' - teenage table-topper Danny Gilligan reflects on stunning start to season

Danny Gilligan: leading the Irish jump jockeys' championship
Danny Gilligan: leading the Irish jump jockeys' championship

The teenage sensation leading the Irish jump jockeys' championship has said his idol growing up was Paul Townend, the six-time champion jockey who trails him by two winners in what has been a sensational start to the new jumps season for the 7lb claimer. 

Danny Gilligan, originally from Athenry in County Galway, is a son of trainer Paul and turned conditional at the end of February and has been based with Gordon Elliott ever since. 

With stable jockey Jack Kennedy giving himself plenty of time to recover from a broken leg, and Sam Ewing and Jordan Gainford also still sidelined, Elliott has turned to Gilligan and the decision has proved to be a masterstroke. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 15:00, 13 June 2023
icon
more inIreland
more inIreland