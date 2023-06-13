'I realise how lucky I am' - teenage table-topper Danny Gilligan reflects on stunning start to season

The teenage sensation leading the Irish jump jockeys' championship has said his idol growing up was Paul Townend, the six-time champion jockey who trails him by two winners in what has been a sensational start to the new jumps season for the 7lb claimer.

Danny Gilligan, originally from Athenry in County Galway, is a son of trainer Paul and turned conditional at the end of February and has been based with Gordon Elliott ever since.

With stable jockey Jack Kennedy giving himself plenty of time to recover from a broken leg, and Sam Ewing and Jordan Gainford also still sidelined, Elliott has turned to Gilligan and the decision has proved to be a masterstroke.