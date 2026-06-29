'I laid €1,500 on Estrange at 11-4 and about three minutes later she was 13-8' - course bookmaker says the buzz is back at the Curragh

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On-course bookmaker Brian Keenan believes the Curragh has turned a corner after a seven per cent increase in attendance over the three-day Irish Derby festival which he said produced a "real buzz around the betting ring".

Curragh chief Brian Kavanagh described himself as "very happy" with an Irish Derby day crowd of 11,325, up 125 racegoers on last year, and Sunday's small increase in attendance ensured all three days of the Irish Derby festival were up on the 2025 figures.

Saturday's crowd of 7,323 rose from 7,025 last year and Friday night saw the biggest surge as 6,203 came through the gates compared to 5,064 on the same night 12 months ago.

The course layers at the Curragh have been critical of the positioning of the betting ring in the past, but Keenan was impressed with the business over the weekend, although some "rotten results" meant it was a losing couple of days.

One of those results was Estrange landing the Pretty Polly Stakes on Saturday, as Keenan took his biggest bet of the day on the grey filly.

Keenan said: "The biggest bet I laid on Saturday was €1,500 on Estrange at 11-4 in the Group 1. About three minutes later she was a 13-8 shot. There was a serious gamble on that. I was surprised how strong she was in what looked like a very competitive Pretty Polly.

"Saturday's results were tough going for us. Denis Hogan's filly [Meriden, 7-2] was well punted and Jack Foley's winner [Midnight Dusk, 11-2] was well backed with us, too. There was a good sense of occasion about the place on Saturday, though, which has been lacking over the years. In fairness to the Curragh, they do seem to have turned a corner on that front."

Estrange: not a good result for layer Brian Keenan Credit: Patrick McCann

Reflecting on Sunday's business, Keenan added: "There was a good atmosphere, a good bet in the ring, but more rotten results.

"Benvenuto Cellini was my worst result of the whole weekend. I'd laid plenty of him but I can have no real complaints. The best horse won. There were no monster bets on him, but the general public got behind him. There is the Ryan Moore factor as well which punters love.

"The cruellest winner to take was Big Gossey. I didn't see him winning a furlong out so that was nasty. A lot of the professionals backed the first winner Alpha. They backed it off the boards at any price and it won as it liked.

"The ring was good overall on Sunday. There was a nice buzz around the place. The whole thing felt like a proper festival meeting but we just got some rotten results. Hopefully we can get some back at the Oaks and the Irish Champions Festival."

The Irish Derby day crowd has now grown for the last two years having been just 10,987 in 2022 and Kavanagh wants to continue to build the meeting.

"Overall, I'm very happy with the attendance," Kavanagh said. "But, I'm more interested in the raceday experience for the people who were there and we have been getting very good feedback on that front. Word of mouth is the best way of growing things and hopefully that will help us going forward.

"All the financial metrics are strong at this stage, too, so there is plenty to be positive about but we can still do more and we want to keep things growing steadily all the time."

One specific aspect of the raceday experience Kavanagh was particularly pleased about was conducting interviews with trainers, jockeys and pundits in the Champions Lounge underneath the grandstand during racing and Aidan O'Brien spoke at length about his runners to the crowd on Irish Derby day.

"One thing we have wanted to do is bring the stars closer to the paying customers," Kavanagh said. "We had Daragh O Conchuir and Robbie Irwin on duty on the stage during the weekend and that seemed to work really well. We put a big screen in the Champions Lounge and try to focus on the racing while it is happening before having music on stage once racing has finished."

Read more:

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