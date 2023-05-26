'I ended up losing a horse over it' - Shark Hanlon slams Limerick for overwatering

Trainer Shark Hanlon lambasted racing conditions at Limerick on Friday night, describing the ground as "terrible" due to overwatering and blaming the poor surface for the fatal injury sustained by one of his runners.

Pots And Pans suffered a life-ending injury when falling four out in the and Hanlon believed the official going description of good to yielding was not a true reflection of the racing surface. He instead believed it was yielding to soft.

The trainer, best known for his success with Hewick, said it was the latest example of tracks in Ireland overwatering during the summer months and warned of its impact on smaller trainers, who train horses to run on better ground in the summer. In all, 19 horses were taken out across the seven-race card.

Hanlon told Racing TV: "It was good to firm two days ago, they brought it back to good and are giving a good tale but it's yielding to soft. That's what it is, there's no doubt about it and there's 20 trainers in the yard giving out.

"It's not fair for the small trainers – I was talking to a man who drove for four hours with a horse who wants good ground. He's come down here, walked the track and he's said he was giving out before I even started.

"I ran two four-year-olds thinking it'd be lovely good to yielding ground but it's not that. I ended up losing a horse over it. When the summer is here, the trainers are entitled to have good ground. Some of the tracks are doing a great job and if you go to England, some of them are very well done.

"I talked to a trainer who walked the track yesterday evening and he said the ground was yielding and they went on and watered again this morning. I don't think there are excuses. If they want the small trainers to go out of business and have soft ground the whole year round why don't they say it.

"In my opinion, and for all the smaller trainers, we're looking for good ground and something has to be done about it."

Jockey Sean Flanagan called the ground "good" when interviewed after victory aboard Reflectionist in division one of the 2m3f handicap hurdle.

The winning times of the first three races on the card were slower than Racing Post standard, including Reflectionist's race, which was 18.9sec slower.

Limerick clerk of the course Paul Moloney defended the ground and called it "beautiful".

He told IrishRacing.com: “It has been 22 or 23C here all day. My groundstaff have done an excellent job watering and the ground is beautiful – the times for the first two races suggest that.

"The opening race, which was over two miles and 100 yards, was run in three minutes and 52 seconds which suggests the going is close to good.”

Read this next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.